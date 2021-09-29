Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.15

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $5.85. Eltek shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 11,522 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

