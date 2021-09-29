Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

