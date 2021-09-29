Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.18.

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,985. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.98.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

