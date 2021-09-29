Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of EHC opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

