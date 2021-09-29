Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $40.65 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DAVA opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.13. Endava has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

