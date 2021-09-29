Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.78

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 690278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.4349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

