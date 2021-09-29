Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Energizer were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 118.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENR opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.31 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

