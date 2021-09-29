Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.70

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 82037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

