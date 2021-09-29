EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

