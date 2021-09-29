EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.