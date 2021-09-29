Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,348 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXLC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

