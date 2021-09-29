Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $2,469,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $403,899 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.