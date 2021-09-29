Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,916 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spire by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 9.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.81 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

