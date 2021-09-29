Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,044 nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,097,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 482,835 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,555 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 2.50. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

