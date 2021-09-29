Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,607 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

