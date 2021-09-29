Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,321 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $227,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

