Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,524 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,845,000 after buying an additional 508,240 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $12,698,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 216,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 158,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.45 million. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

