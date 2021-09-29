Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPOKY. DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. 47,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,989. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

