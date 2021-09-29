Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 299 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in XPEL by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in XPEL by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $1,901,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,360,436.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,500 shares of company stock worth $31,766,095. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

