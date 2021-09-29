Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at $169,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIS opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UIS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

