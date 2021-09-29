Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $433,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.88.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.