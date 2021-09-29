Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after acquiring an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,838,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $235.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

