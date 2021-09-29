Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.