Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 441,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 382,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

