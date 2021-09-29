Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Truist boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

