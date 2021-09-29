Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.68

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 145094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of -109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

