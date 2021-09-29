Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 18,347 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.