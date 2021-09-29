Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 800 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,484 shares of company stock worth $13,239,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,813.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,981.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,874.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

