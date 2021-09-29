Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.89 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,581 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

AEO stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.