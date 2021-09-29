Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $581,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 269.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

