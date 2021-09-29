Ergoteles LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

