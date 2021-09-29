Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 153,379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $149.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

