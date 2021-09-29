Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.