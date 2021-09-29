Eric A. Adams Buys 11,400 Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) CEO Eric A. Adams purchased 11,400 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 90,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

