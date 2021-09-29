Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

