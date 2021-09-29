Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.