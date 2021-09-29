Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 94,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $131.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

