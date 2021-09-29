Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Rimini Street worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rimini Street by 328.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,190,736 shares of company stock worth $20,926,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.05 million, a PE ratio of -34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

