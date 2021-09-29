Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $992,000 Stock Position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,665 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.38% of Recro Pharma worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.