Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

