EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.75

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 16.75, but opened at 16.10. EverCommerce shares last traded at 16.54, with a volume of 2,558 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.91.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

