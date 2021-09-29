Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $254.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RE. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

