Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi Sells 15,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE EVRI opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.