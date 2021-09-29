Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $158.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.90 million and the highest is $162.48 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $628.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $633.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $667.23 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $686.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,028,821 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Everi in the second quarter worth $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

