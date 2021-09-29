Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 8,749,327 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.34.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.