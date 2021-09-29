Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.13.

CHTR stock opened at $727.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $770.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $708.56. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

