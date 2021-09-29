FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

Shares of FDS opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $390.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

