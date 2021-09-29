Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce $20.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the highest is $20.63 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $83.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $83.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $91.02 million to $91.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,083. The company has a market capitalization of $251.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.