Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 60.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmland Partners has a payout ratio of -111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.47 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmland Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Farmland Partners worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

