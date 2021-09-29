Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Fastenal’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months, estimates for 2021 earnings have moved up over the past 30 days. Sequential improvement in second-quarter manufacturing and construction demand, which will likely persist through the second half of 2021, along with more focus on virtual platforms will drive growth. Gross margin improved 220 basis points (bps) in second-quarter, given favorable product and customer mix backed by a sharp increase in the mix of fastener sales. Fastenal is well positioned, given best-in-class distributor with a superior growth strategy driven by reaccelerating Onsite and FMI signings. However, inflationary pressures and supply chain-related issues are concerns.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $189,782,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

