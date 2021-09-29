FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $5,557,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.